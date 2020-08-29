Minor found dead in Palwal was gang-raped

The 10-year-old girl, who was found murdered on the outskirts of a village in Palwal here earlier this week, was gang-raped, the police said on Friday.

The two accused had allegedly lured the girl with a ₹20 note to buy guavas. The duo followed her to the outskirts of the village and after walking some distance, one of them pushed her inside the fields. The two then took turns to rape her and strangled her, said DSP (Hodal) Balvir Singh.

The accused was produced before the court on Friday and remanded to custody for a day. The police will recreate the crime scene during his custody to gather evidence and seek details about his accomplice. Both the accused belong to the victim’s village.