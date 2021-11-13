Minor fire breaks out in Taj Express, all passengers safe

Smoke was detected around 7:40 a.m. following which the train was stopped at Asaoti station in Haryana between Nizamuddin and Palwal section for technical review

A minor fire broke out in an AC coach of New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express on the morning of November 13, the Northern Railways said.

An official spokesperson said the fire broke out due to a brake jam.

"The fire was extinguished, all passengers are safe. It was a minor fire. More smoke than fire actually," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways.