Minor fire at new Parliament building, no one hurt
Fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire-tenders reached the spot
A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on May 21 afternoon, officials said.
Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 p.m. and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.
It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire-tenders reached the spot, they added.
