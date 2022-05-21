Minor fire at new Parliament building, no one hurt

PTI May 21, 2022 15:45 IST

A fire engine arrives after a minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on May 21 afternoon, officials said. Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 p.m. and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said. It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire-tenders reached the spot, they added.



