Minor fire at new Parliament building, no one hurt

A fire engine arrives after a minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building, in New Delhi.

A fire engine arrives after a minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on May 21 afternoon, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 p.m. and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.

It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire-tenders reached the spot, they added.


Printable version | May 21, 2022 3:46:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minor-fire-breaks-out-in-new-parliament-building/article65442346.ece

