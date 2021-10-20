Minor detained for stabbing 42-year-old man

New Delhi

Victim caught hold of the boy for suspiciously loitering in the area

A minor was detained on Monday in an attempt to murder case for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man after the latter caught hold of him for “mysteriously” loitering in the neighbourhood with an alleged intention to carry out a theft, the Delhi police said.

Around 6.20 p.m. on October 16, Rani Bagh police station received information about a stabbing incident. By the time a police team reached the spot, the injured had already been taken to a nearby hospital and was admitted with two stab injuries.

In his statement to the police, the injured, Bajrang Singla, claimed that he noticed a boy roaming “in a suspicious manner” in front of his house with an intention to commit a theft. “He caught hold of the boy and with the help of neighbours, made him sit at a barber shop. Then he called the police,” DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The DCP said that before the police arrived, the boy stabbed the complainant and escaped. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

After collecting digital and forensic evidence, a police team managed to identify the assailant. On Monday, he was detained while he was loitering near Shakur Basti railway station.

On interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he was a resident of Nangloi and was roaming in the area on the day of the incident to commit a crime, the DCP added.