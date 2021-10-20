Delhi

Minor detained for stabbing 42-year-old man

A minor was detained on Monday in an attempt to murder case for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man after the latter caught hold of him for “mysteriously” loitering in the neighbourhood with an alleged intention to carry out a theft, the Delhi police said.

Around 6.20 p.m. on October 16, Rani Bagh police station received information about a stabbing incident. By the time a police team reached the spot, the injured had already been taken to a nearby hospital and was admitted with two stab injuries.

In his statement to the police, the injured, Bajrang Singla, claimed that he noticed a boy roaming “in a suspicious manner” in front of his house with an intention to commit a theft. “He caught hold of the boy and with the help of neighbours, made him sit at a barber shop. Then he called the police,” DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The DCP said that before the police arrived, the boy stabbed the complainant and escaped. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

After collecting digital and forensic evidence, a police team managed to identify the assailant. On Monday, he was detained while he was loitering near Shakur Basti railway station.

On interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he was a resident of Nangloi and was roaming in the area on the day of the incident to commit a crime, the DCP added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 1:45:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minor-detained-for-stabbing-42-year-old-man/article37081667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY