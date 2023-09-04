Minor boy sexually abused at private shelter home in Delhi

September 04, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

A minor boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private shelter home in north-west Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, also a minor boy, was apprehended. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi police in connection with the incident. The commission has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police by September 6.

The DCW said it had received a complaint regarding the incident on Saturday around 8 p.m.

A DCW member said on reaching the shelter home, they found that the victim has been living there for the past few years since his mother died and father remarried.

“He informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living there sexually assaulted him,” said the DCW member, adding that the boy told them that he had informed about the incident to the shelter home manager, who “did not take any action”.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.