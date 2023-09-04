HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor boy sexually abused at private shelter home in Delhi

September 04, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A minor boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private shelter home in north-west Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, also a minor boy, was apprehended. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi police in connection with the incident. The commission has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police by September 6.

The DCW said it had received a complaint regarding the incident on Saturday around 8 p.m.

A DCW member said on reaching the shelter home, they found that the victim has been living there for the past few years since his mother died and father remarried.

“He informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living there sexually assaulted him,” said the DCW member, adding that the boy told them that he had informed about the incident to the shelter home manager, who “did not take any action”.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.