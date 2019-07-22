Minor boy electrocuted, case filed

A minor boy allegedly died of electrocution in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The two-and-a-half-year-old victim had gone to play near a plastic factory on July 20, the police said. He had allegedly put his leg on a live wire and got electrocuted, they said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The family buried his body around 4 p.m. The police were informed about the incident around 9 p.m. They dug out the body and sent it for post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday.

The body has been handed over to the family, the police said, adding that they have ruled out foul play.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, they added.