Delhi

Minor boy drowns in Delhi pond

Staff Reporter New Delhi August 10, 2022 23:57 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:57 IST

A 12-year-old boy died after he jumped in a pond in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan village on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received around 10.28 a.m. informing that a child had drowned in a nearby pond. A CPR was given by the police personnel after which the boy was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka where he was declared brought dead, an officer said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said that there were six-seven children of the age group 10-12 who were playing near the pond. The victim went into deep waters and drowned.

