Minor boy drowns in Delhi pond
A 12-year-old boy died after he jumped in a pond in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan village on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.
A PCR call was received around 10.28 a.m. informing that a child had drowned in a nearby pond. A CPR was given by the police personnel after which the boy was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka where he was declared brought dead, an officer said.
DCP (South West) Manoj C. said that there were six-seven children of the age group 10-12 who were playing near the pond. The victim went into deep waters and drowned.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.