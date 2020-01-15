Delhi

Minor among 4 hurt in fire

Four persons, including a minor girl, suffered injuries when a fire broke out at a house in Uttam Nagar on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

DFS Director Atul Garg said the injured have been identified as Arti (14), Rajinder (40), Pappu (42) and Babu Lal (40). While Arti suffered 10% burns and Babu Lal 25% burns, the others suffered over 40% burns. They are admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“A call was received at 12.30 a.m. after which fire tenders were pressed into service,” he said. It is suspected that the fire broke out after a leaking cooking gas cylinder exploded, a fire department official said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory on Lawrence Road in west Delhi on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

New Delhi
