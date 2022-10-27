Minor among 3 beaten up at Rohingya camp in Delhi

Accused harasses us quite frequently: resident

Two women and a minor boy sustained injuries after a scuffle allegedly broke out at a Rohingya camp in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday, the police said.

The injured persons have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and medico-legal reports are awaited before lodging an FIR in the case, the police said. Eyewitnesses revealed that the owner of a car garage opposite to the camp, identified as Imran, and his accomplices were involved in the incident.

Hurled slurs

Kabir, a Rohingya Muslim living in the camp since 2012, said that the incident took place around 2.30 p.m. when Imran and a few of his workers allegedly accosted a few women residents of the area and hurled slurs at them.

“The men [accused] used to harass us quite frequently. They used to threaten us of burning down our houses. This time too, they started arguing with a few women of our area and thrashed them with sticks,” Kabir told The Hindu.

In August, Union Minister Hardeep Singh had announced that more than a 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in the Capital would be shifted from camps to EWS flats. However, the Home Ministry later clarified that there was no such initiative in the pipeline and no direction had been issued.

Reports awaited

Kabir said that while the boy has sustained severe head injuries, the women have sustained injuries on their back and legs. A senior police officer said: “The beat officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. We are still awaiting their MLCs following which we will take their statements and lodge an FIR against the accused”.

Mariyam, 41, one of the victims, claimed that the accused threatened her that if people of her community don’t vacate the camp, they would have to face consequences”.

“I saw the accused having a scuffle with some of the camp residents. When I intervened, they hit me on my back with a stick. I am three months pregnant,” Mariyam added.