‘Ministry’s nod for draft MPD-2041 won’t take long’

March 13, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD) is unlikely to see any hurdles in receiving approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), a senior official said, adding that the Ministry will soon receive the draft cleared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Earlier this month, the draft MPD-2041 was passed by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, also the chairperson of the DDA. The senior official added that approving and notifying the draft MPD-2041 would not take long, as was the case with the previous Master Plan, MPD-2021, which was notified in 2007.

Meanwhile, the MoHUA is completing the process of seeking comments from other ministries in connection with the proposed amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957, which includes making land pooling mandatory if the minimum participation rate of 70% is achieved. “After this is concluded, we will seek the Cabinet’s approval,” said the official.

