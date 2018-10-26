Ministry told to clarify action against zoo officer

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to clarify what action was taken against a veterinary officer, who was accused by the Delhi zoo director of tampering with official documents.

The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the National Zoological Park to preserve records related to activities and inventory of the zoo here following allegations that the veterinary officer was tampering with evidence and was involved in the destruction of official documents after a petition had been filed earlier alleging rampant irregularities in the zoo administration.

A Bench perused the response of the Ministry and said it was not “specific and clear”, and does not indicate what action has been taken against the veterinary officer.