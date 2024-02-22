Ministers not clearing files, delaying formation of crucial bodies: L-G to Kejriwal

February 22, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it has become a “habit” on the part of Delhi Ministers to withhold crucial files for months, delaying the formation of key statutory bodies entrusted with people’s welfare.

The Delhi government did not respond to requests for a comment.

Mr. Saxena said the practice has resulted in the non-formation of a State-level monitoring committee under the Plastic Waste (Management & Handling) Rule, 2011.

He said the constitution of the governing council of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital is still pending while District Magistrates could not be declared the “responsible sanitation authority” for their respective areas due to the delay.

The formation of a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIITD, is also pending, the L-G pointed out.

“I deem it fit to write to you about the matter of appointments/constitution of bodies because these hit at the very basic statutory guarantees that the government seeks to provide to the citizen,” he wrote.

He also pointed out that due to “similar digressions”, the reconstitution of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board and its executive committee was delayed for over two years.

Asking Mr. Kejriwal to advise his Ministers to ensure that all matters submitted to them are disposed of expeditiously in larger public interest, Mr. Saxena said such delays set an example of bad governance.

“It would not be an overstatement if one were to assume that the GNCTD [Government of national Capital of Delhi] is possibly the only government in the country, where files are held and delayed inordinately and unjustifiably for months and years together. I would, in the light of the above, like to request you to take personal interest in the matter to avoid any such recurrence,” he said.

