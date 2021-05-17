Delhi

Minister visits children’s homes in city

Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday visited various children's homes in the Nirmal Chhaya campus for inspection.

These have a total capacity of 290 but currently accommodate around 90 girls; the Minister also inspected the kitchen to check the quality of food, the government said, adding that he gave special attention to the nutrition of girls at the home.

“I am very happy to know that girls are not only given accommodation here, but the staff here is focussed on the all-round development of all the girls. They are also given special training for seeking employment...,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 10:27:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minister-visits-childrens-homes-in-city/article34581913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY