Minister urges Delhiites to participate in planatation drive in Garhi Mandu Forest
The Delhi government is doing a “massive plantation drive” in Garhi Mandu City Forest, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.
Mr. Gautam added that all citizens should plant at least one sapling each to make Delhi a green city by taking part in the Van Mahotsav.
“The Kejriwal government is making continuous efforts to turn Delhi into a green belt and to reduce pollution. We all should join Van Mahotsav and plant at least one sapling to make our city a Green Delhi,” he said.
