Delhi

Minister trying to confuse people over free ration: BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday accused Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain of deliberately trying to confuse the people of Delhi in regard to his statement regarding the distribution period of free ration under the Food Security Act being extended till November

“It is wrong to say that the [free ration] schemehas been extended because only the Government of India or Parliament can make changes in the scheme,” he said.

