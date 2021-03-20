Minister takes stock of land encroachment

Rajendra Pal Gautam gives strict instructions to remove all encroachments

Social Welfare Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam visited his constituency along with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials to address the growing concerns of encroachment and illegal occupation of DDA land here on Friday.

The Minister said that he had written to authorities repeatedly to resolve the issue. While inspecting the DDA land of F One block and O block of Sunder Nagri, he gave strict instructions to remove all encroachments and illegal occupations soon.

On March 17, at a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat where officials of DDA and other related agencies were also present, it was decided that on the spot inspection should be conducted for a permanent solution to the illegal occupation.

Mr. Gautam said that if a community building were to be constructed there, it will be useful for the local residents, and could even become a source of income for the DDA.

He also said that if the DDA does not want any construction to be done, they may give relevant NOC to the Delhi govt., who can then construct a public utility project from the MLA fund.