Delhi

Minister reviews price of tomatoes, onions

He was told that tomatoes started showing downward trend

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday reviewed the situation of retail prices of tomatoes and onions in Delhi.

The Minister met with the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, senior officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, APMC and Mother Dairy/Safal. At the meeting, the APMC and Mother Dairy officers informed him that the retail prices of tomatoes have started showing a downward trend. The supplies of tomato have increased from Himachal Pradesh.

The agencies informed that retail prices of these commodities are under check. “Mr. Hussain also directed the various agencies to take effective action against any hoarding activity,” the statement added.

