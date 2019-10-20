Minister refutes Centre’s allegations on onions

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday wrote to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, refuting media reports, attributed to the Union Ministry, that the Delhi government had rejected onion trucks certified by officials in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Mr. Hussain said that till now, only five onion trucks had been rejected as the produce was wet, rotten, and not fit for human consumption.

“This claim is strongly refuted being not based on true facts. Firstly, no consignment certified by Delhi government officials has been rejected. Secondly, till date only five such trucks have been rejected... onions of two out of these five trucks have not been lifted by NAFED so far,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Hussain wrote that the Delhi government is obliged to provide quality onions at affordable prices to its residents and any lot unfit for human consumption cannot be distributed.

The Minister pointed out that the Delhi government has demanded 90 onion trucks since September 28, but NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd) has so far been able to supply only 33 trucks.

Earlier this week, Mr. Hussain had requested the Union Ministry to ask NAFED to provide 10 trucks of onions every day for 10 days to Delhi to normalise price of onions.