Minister orders officials to check overpricing of masks, sanitisers

Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday directed officials to regularly visit shops selling face masks and hand sanitisers and ensure that good quality masks and sanitisers are available and people are not being overcharged.

Overcharging

“Under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, masks [2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N-95 masks] and hand sanitisers have been declared as essential commodities. The teams of Food and Civil Supplies Department and Weights and Measures Department should regularly visit General/Provisional Stores, Chemists, Pharmacies, Drug Manufacturers etc. dealing in the face masks and hand sanitizers to ensure that good quality masks and sanitizers are available and that these commodities are not being overcharged,” an official statement said.

Black marketing

The teams are also checking whether dealers are hoarding or black-marketing masks and sanitizers.