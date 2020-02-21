Minister orders installation of CCTVs inside diagnostic labs

New Delhi

Move aims to curb malpractices: govt.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday ordered installation of CCTV cameras inside diagnostic labs to keep an eye on malpractices.

“Jain today [Thursday] held a high-level review meeting of mohalla clinics in Delhi. The Minister instructed the Health Department to expedite work related to opening of new mohalla clinics. He also directed the department to install CCTV cameras inside diagnostic labs,” an official statement said.

Currently, there are about 450 such clinics operational in Delhi.

Availability of medicines

In its new term, along with executing expansion plans, the Health Ministry is keeping a close check on operations of mohalla clinics. Mr. Jain also emphasised on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.

“Since the number of patients is rapidly growing, the Health Minister also emphasised on the need to digitise prescriptions for diagnostic through test referral reports instead of manual prescriptions,” the statement further read.