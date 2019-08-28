Minister orders crackdown on hoarders as onion prices rise

Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday asked officials to take action against traders hoarding onions during a review meeting on the soaring price of the vegetable. The price of onion had touched about ₹50 per kg in the city.

“The Minister directed Food & Supplies Department and APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) to take effective enforcement action against hoarding, possible cartelization and black marketing,” an official statement said.

Mr. Hussain also ordered officials to send enforcement teams to various markets and godowns for checking such activities and were directed to send daily inspection reports to him.

Officials of APMC informed the Minister that due to floods in Maharashtra, regular supply of onion from Nashik was disrupted for a few days and added that officers concerned have been instructed to normalise the supply.

“Officers of Mother Dairy/Safal outlets informed that NAFED has sufficient stock of onions and supply in the retail market by Mother Dairy/Safal has been increased so that the retail price may not rise,” the statement read.

Mr. Hussain also directed Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Department to convene regular meetings with stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure that prices of onion and other commodities are stable and under control.