Minister opens OPD, labs at Safdarjung Hospital

“Health has been positioned as one of the top agenda of the government and today’s development reflects that the Prime Minister is committed to fundamentally transform the country and give quality health services to the people,” said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

Facilities include

He was speaking at the inauguration of a host of facilities at Safdarjung Hospital, including a geriatric Sunday OPD, 3T MRI facility, biplane cardiac catheterization laboratory and ESWL-Lab.

While interacting with the staff, paramedics, and doctors at the emergency block, Dr. Vardhan said everyone’s aim should be to see that no patient is turned back or referred to any other emergency facility. “Let us aspire to build our capacities and strengths such that we are able to attend to each emergency patient that needs our care”, he said.

The geriatric OPD for the elderly will be open every Sunday starting from today [July 28] in the main OPD complex and specialties including, medicine, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, and orthopedics will be provided.

The OPD timings will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and registration timings will be 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Patients would be asked to come on the day of the OPD of the respective unit for follow-up visits.

The dispensary will issue medicines from 9.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. The required laboratory and radiological investigations will be done through emergency services of New Emergency Block as already being done for emergency patients, stated a release issued by the Health Ministry.