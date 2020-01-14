Minister lying on scam in EWS house pricing: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday reiterated that there was a “scam” in the price of houses for economically weaker section (EWS), which was increased by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

He said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was “lying” about it.

“Yesterday, I highlighted the large scale scam done by the DDA with respect to the construction and sale of flats for people under the EWS category. After my statement, Puri commented on this matter and the DDA also issued a statement from their Twitter handle, which is a big lie in itself. This statement just adds to the severity of this corruption that has been going on and there is a dire need of a proper investigation,” said Mr. Singh.

He said Mr. Puri had said he has no information about the 772 EWS category flats and had dismissed the AAP’s accusations as baseless. “A legal notice was sent to that the allottees of DDA’s EWS category and was sent to a number of other people also. The notice was sent out on July 13, 2019, and this legal notice has been also been sent to Puri too as clearly indicated in the list,” Mr. Singh said.

He also posed three questions related to the alleged scam. He asked: “Why is Puri lying? If he received the legal notice then how can he say he had no information about this matter? If you [DDA] had set the price at ₹6.9 lakh for the flat under EWS category as mentioned in the brochure, after construction, then why did you send a demand note three times higher at ₹19 lakh?”

Terming the allegations as “misinformation”, the DDA said that DLF had constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted. “The DDA meeting on December 21, 2017 on this subject was attended by representatives of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. They had no problem with the cost. Raising the issue at this time is not clear,” DDA said in a statement.

“The people had to pay registry charges twice. First to DLF and then to DDA. DDA sent a letter to Delhi government on February 9, 2018 and subsequently on May 25, 2018 requesting the Delhi government to waive off one side of this registration fee. However, no call was taken by Delhi government on his,” it added.

Responding to the allegation, Mr. Puri in a tweet said, “If they had a problem with the costing why did they not raise it then? Were you waiting for the elections? And now you begin with this misinformation campaign, without doing your bit in it.”