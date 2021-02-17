Minister lauds police for handling of protests, riots

Delhi Police marks 74th Raising Day

The Delhi police celebrated its 74th Raising Day on Tuesday with Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy as chief guest. Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava was also in attendance.

Mr. Reddy lauded the force for their handling of communal riots which broke out a year ago, the pandemic-induced lockdown and January 26 violence. “Mr. Reddy said Delhi is always at the centre of all activities and hence, it is always at the target of intolerant forces that do not like the process of nation building. However, Delhi Police has led by example while handling violent organisations in anti-CAA protests with firm hands. He also praised the impartial registration and dedicated and scientific investigation of cases related to the north-east Delhi riots,” said Pubic Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal.

Mr. Reddy also lauded the police for the way they managed the situation during violence “when anti-national forces took shield of farmers and indulged in largescale vandalism on January 26”.

Mr. Shrivastava said that police registered 755 cases in the riots case. He also said that the force did a tremendous job of facilitating and supplying essential commodities during the pandemic and “earned a huge goodwill”.

The recently constituted all-women police band was the main attraction of the parade. Jan Sampark Vahan was also launched on the occasion with a view to strengthen police-public relations and to publicise various online services, mobile applications, helpline numbers and other facilities for Delhi residents.

Jan Sampark Vahan demonstrates the Delhi Police Heritage, good works done by the force during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and various online services available for public. Three such vehicles have been allotted to each zone of Delhi Police, which will cover various colonies/residential areas and other prominent locations during the Police Week from February 16-22.