Delhi

Minister lauds bus marshal

‘One of them helped rescue a 4-year-old kidnap victim’

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday lauded bus marshal Arun Kumar as a “hero” for helping in rescuing the six-year-old girl who was abducted from Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The Minister said that bus marshals have been helping the public in different ways since their deployment.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Mr. Kumar and bus conductor Virendra will be honoured by the Delhi government. “This was precisely our motive behind appointing marshals in buses. In just three weeks, marshals have caught 10 pickpockets. Criminals are now afraid of the tightened security in the buses ,” he said.

New Delhi
