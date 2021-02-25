Minister inspects Command and Control Centre at Kashmere Gate

New Delhi

Facility seeks to ensure safety and security of passengers

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the newly built Command and Control Centre at Kashmere Gate here.

The facility seeks to ensure safety and security of passengers, particularly women, through IP-based CCTV surveillance cameras, panic button and GPS in the buses of DTC and Cluster scheme.

After the inspection, he also conducted a meeting with officials concerned to discuss issues related to the functioning of the command centre and instructed the officials to submit a daily report related to data monitoring and operation.

Apart from the Command and Control Centre, a Disaster Recovery Centre, a Data Centre and separate Viewing Centres have also been created at all depots where live footage can be monitored by all the Depot Managers.

The Command Centre will be manned for 24 hours for real-time monitoring of all activities in buses.

The depot managers, drivers, conductors and marshals in buses have completed their training related to the operation of the installed system in buses.

“All DTC and cluster buses are now fitted with 3 IP cameras, MNVR integrated with GPS device, 10 panic buttons, one display for the driver, hooter, strobe and two numbers of two-way audio communication device – one each for driver and conductor,” the Transport department stated.

“All newly inducted buses and upcoming buses already have all the systems installed which will be integrated with the Command and Control Centre at Kashmiri Gate. Passenger, driver or conductor can press the panic button in case of any emergency or panic,” the department said.

The alert will automatically be sent to the Command & Control Centre at Kashmiri Gate in real-time. The operator at Command Centre will filter the alerts and forward it to respective stakeholder such as police, fire and ambulance for a quick response with GPS coordinates of the bus through standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined in various alerts scenarios.

SMS and email alerts will also be sent to the authorities concerned at the time of emergency in synchronisation with these panic alerts.