Delhi

Minister inaugurates development projects in Badarpur

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday initiated the construction of three parks, a bridge and a road in south Delhi’s Badarpur constituency.

As per the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who represents the constituency, Mr. Gurjar inaugurated the construction work of a new road from Sector-37 to Mithapur bridge along Gurgaon Canal in Molarband extension.

The construction for two parks in Molarband extension and the beautification of another park was started.

“He also inaugurated an electric transformer in Molarband Extension G Block, which would provide uninterrupted power supply to the local people,” Mr. Bidhuri said.


