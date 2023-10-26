Minister Gopal Rai demands action against senior official for stalling study on Delhi’s air pollution

October 26, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday sought the suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman Ashwani Kumar for stopping a study meant to find key sources of air pollution in the national capital.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Rai said, “We have sent a note to the Chief Minister urging that Ashwani Kumar be suspended as the DPCC chairman and disciplinary action be initiated against him.”

Terming the decision to stop the study as “anti-people”, the Minister added, “We have also urged that ₹2 crore be released to IIT Kanpur so that the study could be resumed and its results reviewed after winter by qualified scientists.”

Mr. Rai said the DPCC chairman took the decision without the approval of the Minister concerned or the Cabinet. He added that ₹10 crore worth of equipment for the study is now lying unused.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the proposal for the “real-time source apportionment study” in July 2021 and signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur in October 2021. The cost of the project has been pegged at ₹12.7 crore.

The real-time data was meant to put to rest the frequent tussles between the Delhi and the Central governments over what causes air pollution in the Capital, especially in winter when it spikes. The Delhi government has been stating that the major sources of air pollution lie outside the city, while the Centre has on several occasions cited local pollutants as the main reason.

‘Centre’s interference’

“This is not the first time that the Delhi government officials have stopped pro-people works,” Revenue Minister Atishi said, adding that since the Centre promulgated the ordinance on the control of services, decisions taken for the benefit of the city residents have been repeatedly overturned by the officials.

On May 19, the Centre promulgated an ordinance, which formed a permanent National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) with the CM as the chairperson, and the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) as member and member secretary, respectively. The authority decides the transfer, posting, and vigilance matters of all Group A officers and DANICS officers posted in Delhi. On August 7, Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which replaced the ordinance.

Ms. Atishi said the DPCC’s chairman’s decision will now be referred to the NCCSA. She expressed hope that the Lieutenant-Governor, who holds sway over the panel as two of its members report to him, “will decide in the best interests of Delhi’s residents”.

She said the study has revealed many interesting facts, such as bonfires by security guards at night being a significant source of pollution.

“It also showed that the sources of pollution are not the same at all the identified hotspots. In Anand Vihar, it’s vehicular pollution, and in Wazirabad, it is pollution from the industries,” she said.

