Delhi

Minister bats for preserving historic chowk

The historic Bhai Mati Das Chowk should be made an “integral” part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project as per the directions of the Delhi High Court and the Religious Committee of the city government, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Mr. Jain’s comments come in the wake of a complaint filed by Preetpal Chawla, president of the Bhai Mati Das Sewa Simran Society, seeking permission for the upkeep of the chowk. Bhai Mati Das Chowk, located near the Sisganj Gurdwara in Old Delhi, has a memorial of Bhai Mati Das, who was an aide of Guru Tegh Bahadur and was executed, along with his younger brother, by the Mughals.

Dec 1, 2019

