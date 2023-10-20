Minimum wages increased, Minister calls it gift ahead of Deepavali

October 20, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the national capital are set to increase following an order by the Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday.

The order revises the monthly wage from ₹20,903 to ₹21,215 for skilled workers, from ₹18,993 to ₹19,279 for semi-skilled workers and from ₹17,234 to ₹17,494 for unskilled labourers. The new rates are effective from October 1, the Minister said, terming the increase in the minimum wages a “gift” ahead of Deepavali.

“The Delhi government undertakes substantial initiatives to provide relief to the city’s underprivileged section and the working class grappling with inflation-related challenges. The minimum wage of labourers in Delhi is the highest in the country,” he said.

The minimum wages were last revised in April this year.

The Minister said people living on the minimum wage in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits, such as dearness allowance, given to State and Central government employees.

Supervisors and clerical employees will also benefit from the new rates issued by the Delhi government. The monthly salary of non-matriculate employees has been increased from ₹18,993 to ₹19,279. Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculate employees has been increased from ₹20,903 to ₹21,215. The monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from ₹22,744 to ₹23,082.