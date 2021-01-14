Minimum temperature settles at 3.2°C in Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a cold wave, with the minimum temperature settling at 3.2 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees colder than normal.
The maximum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree colder than normal. The coldest area in the city was Lodhi Road, which recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.
The sky was partially cloudy during the day. Several parts of the city reported low visibility during the early hours. Dense fog brought visibly down to as low as 50 metres in some parts.
In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees or less. Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days.
The forecast for January 14 reads “partly cloudy sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 19 and 3 degrees Celsius”.
