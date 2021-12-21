Minimum temperature dips to 3.2°C in Delhi

NEW DELHI

21 December 2021 01:12 IST

The minimum temperature in the Capital continued to plummet and settled at 3.2° Celsius on Monday, which was five degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature was 21° Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 4.6 degrees Celsius, which had been the coldest day of the season. The IMD has said that night temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees in the coming days.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave is very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to abate thereafter over above areas,” the IMD bulletin said.

The forecast for December 21 reads “mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees and 4 degrees respectively”.

The extended forecast shows that the sky is likely to turn partly cloudy December 22 onwards that will bring down the minimum temperature to about seven degrees Celsius.