Minimum temperature dips in Delhi

The national capital recorded a dip in the minimum temperature on Saturday morning due to the cold northwesterly winds from the hills. The city recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius as compared to 7.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

A sunny day is expected ahead and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Northwesterly winds will continue to blow for another three to four days and no significant change in temperature is expected, according to the India Metereological Department.