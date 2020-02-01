Minimum temperature dips in Delhi

The national capital recorded a dip in the minimum temperature on Saturday morning due to the cold northwesterly winds from the hills. The city recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius as compared to 7.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.
A sunny day is expected ahead and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.
Northwesterly winds will continue to blow for another three to four days and no significant change in temperature is expected, according to the India Metereological Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.