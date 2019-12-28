Delhi

Minimum plummets to 4.2°C, lowest this season

Met forecasts further dip in mercury

It was the coldest night of the season on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius in the Capital with the Met department forecasting that it may slip further in the next few days.

According to the bulletin issued by the Met department, a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 30 night onwards and under its influence, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are very likely to experience light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation between December 31 and January 3 with peak intensity on January 2.

Under its influence, light/moderate isolated to scattered rain/thundershower is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the same period.

The Met said that due to these prevailing meteorological conditions, cold day to severe cold day conditions will continue in Delhi till December 29.

December cold spell

The city has been witnessing the longest December cold spell since 1997 when the mean maximum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius.

This year, the mean maximum temperature till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius and is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees by December 31.

