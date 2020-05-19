‘Minimal Net needed for DUat-home exam’

Delhi University’s Dean of Examinations on Tuesday issued guidelines to heads of departments for conducting at-home open-book examinations and said there would be minimal use of Internet in the process.

Dean Vinay Gupta said the exams were “not an online mode” and minimal Internet was needed “only for downloading and uploading purposes... any latest phone will serve the purpose”.

Departments have been asked to set papers with six question out of which students can answer any four. They have to upload the paper by June 3. Meanwhile, the DU V-C appealed to staff to set aside a percentage of their salaries every month for the PM Cares Fund.

The staff have been asked to sign an authorisation if they choose to contribute.