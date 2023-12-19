ADVERTISEMENT

Minibus driver drags man on bonnet for nearly 4 km in south Delhi

December 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Search is on for the accused driver, Manoj Kumar, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

A minibus driver has been booked for dragging a man on the bonnet of his vehicle for a few kilometres in south Delhi after being confronted over allegedly hitting the victim’s canter truck, the police said on Monday.

Videos of the incident, which went viral on social media, show the accused driving from Moolchand to DND flyover.

According to an officer, around 10 p.m. on Sunday, the minibus driven by the accused, Manoj Kumar, struck the vehicle of the victim, Vicky Kumar, who was going to Ghaziabad from Dwarka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I followed it, stopped it around the Moolchand crossing, and asked the driver to get down,” Mr. Vicky told The Hindu. When the accused tried to flee, Mr. Vicky said he climbed on to the minibus’ bonnet.

“He dragged me for nearly 4 km and threatened that he would only stop at Noida, where he was headed,” he added. The accused eventually stopped on the DND flyover after two taxi drivers intervened, but immediately fled after the victim got down.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC and search is on for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US