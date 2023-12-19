Minibus driver drags man on bonnet for nearly 4 km in south Delhi

December 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

A minibus driver has been booked for dragging a man on the bonnet of his vehicle for a few kilometres in south Delhi after being confronted over allegedly hitting the victim’s canter truck, the police said on Monday.

Videos of the incident, which went viral on social media, show the accused driving from Moolchand to DND flyover.

According to an officer, around 10 p.m. on Sunday, the minibus driven by the accused, Manoj Kumar, struck the vehicle of the victim, Vicky Kumar, who was going to Ghaziabad from Dwarka.

“I followed it, stopped it around the Moolchand crossing, and asked the driver to get down,” Mr. Vicky told The Hindu. When the accused tried to flee, Mr. Vicky said he climbed on to the minibus’ bonnet.

“He dragged me for nearly 4 km and threatened that he would only stop at Noida, where he was headed,” he added. The accused eventually stopped on the DND flyover after two taxi drivers intervened, but immediately fled after the victim got down.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC and search is on for the accused.