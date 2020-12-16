‘Mini Chandigarh’ at Singhu border

At a fair distance away from the stage set up at Singhu border protest site, neon green ropes adorn an enclosure that reminds one of the Capital city of Punjab.
This ‘mini Chandigarh’ has been created with the efforts of a group of youths, who say that a fleet of fancy cars sparked the thought. At the enclosure, a signboard made with brown cardboard written in Punjabi reads: “PB 23 & PB 31, Singhu-Kundli, Sector 17’.
Navjyot Singh (28), a resident of Mansa, explains that ‘PB 23’ is the State Transport Code for Fatehgarh Sahib while ‘PB 31’ is the code for Mansa district, and the protest site is Delhi’s Singhu and Haryana’s Kundli making the area Singhu-Kundli. “Sector 17 is inspired by Chandigarh’s popular jazzy market,” he says.
Rajdeep Singh Bains (31), from Fatehgarh Sahib, says that inside the enclosure where the tractor and trollies are neatly parked facing each other with a small area in the middle where protesting farmers sit on roads and inside two camps installed next to each other.
Farmers from both Haryana and Punjab are lodged in this enclosure.
Why Sector 17?
“The reason why we named it Sector 17 is because of the kind of luxury cars parked right outside the enclosure with a street for walking in the middle. This gives ‘Chandigarh feels’,” says Mr. Navjyot, adding that the area is as clean as the famous market. “We sweep it every few hours,” he adds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath