Delhi

Millennium City reports highest COVID-19 jump

Gurugram’s tally reaches 405 with 68 new novel coronavirus cases

On Thursday, 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram, the highest single-day jump so far. The tally has breached the 400 mark to stand at 405 at present.

As per the State health bulletin, the total number of active cases in Gurugram is now 209, which is more than one-third of the total 604 active cases in Haryana. A total of 123 cases were reported in Haryana on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,504.

Death toll

As many as 19 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in Haryana, including three in Gurugram. However, Faridabad has recorded seven deaths, the highest in the State so far. Panchkula has no active case as on date.

Meanwhile, Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri issued notices to Paras Hospital and Park Hospital for not complying with the directions issued to the private hospitals and nursing homes to not refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients and those with critical illnesses. Both hospitals have been given a day’s time to respond as to why sanctions should not be imposed on them for failing to adhere to the guidelines.

However, both the hospitals have refuted the said charges. “We are following all the ICMR guidelines regarding hospital admissions. We have not refused any cases till now which required medical attention. At Paras Hospital, we are committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to all our patients,” said the hospital management.

Similarly, the spokesperson of Park Hospital claimed that they had not refused treatment to any COVID-19 patient. “We have 12-bed isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients and five ventilators as well. Five such patients are under treatment. We have been treating three-four suspected cases as well, and not refusing treatment to any COVID-19 patient,” said the spokesperson.

