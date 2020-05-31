Millennium City reports 97 new cases, total number stands at 774

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram crossed the 700 mark on Sunday, with 97 new cases recorded. The total number of cases in Gurugram is now 774, the highest in the State.

According to the State health bulletin, 168 new cases were recorded across the State on Sunday taking the tally to 2,091. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,023. Gurugram has 487 active cases, which is more than one-third of the total cases in the State, followed by Faridabad (191) and Sonepat (50). Similarly, Faridabad has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases with 367 followed by Sonepat (199).

Gurugram has seen a sudden spurt in COVID-19 and the numbers have more than doubled over the past four days. The number of cases has increased from 337 to 774, adding as many as 437 cases, since May 27. However, the number of active cases is 284. So far, Gurugram has recorded three deaths and 60 patients were discharged on Sunday.

The Gurugram district administration has also issued a statement reassuring its residents that there was adequate medical preparedness and shortcomings noticed in hospitals and sample collection were streamlined. It further said there were enough medical facilities and the majority of the cases were asymptomatic that do not need special medical attention, but periodic observation at home and institution.