Milk supplier, friend held for staging robbery

A milk supplier and his friend were arrested for allegedly staging a robbery to fund a trip to Shimla to celebrate the New Year’s Eve, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the accused have been identified as Faiz Ahmad and Mohammed Sadik. On Wednesday, the police got a call that a man was robbed of over ₹1 lakh at knifepoint near Mother Dairy. When police reached the spot, they met Ahmad, who had made the call, along with his brother Gulzar. Faiz allegedly told police that he supplies milk packets to Mother Dairy.

He said the incident happened when he was collecting money from shopkeepers and suddenly four men came to the spot and robbed him of ₹1.36 lakh cash and sped off.

Faiz told the police that his brother had gone to urinate at the time.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime,” said the DCP, adding that ₹65,000 was recovered from them.

