Mild tremors with magnitude 2.1 felt in Delhi

20 June 2021 13:19 IST

Delhi on Sunday received mild tremors around noon. The National Centre for Seismology said that a earthquake with magnitude 2.1, occurred at 12:02:01 IST.

The epicentre of the quake was at Punjabi Bagh— 28.67 degrees North latitude and 77.14 degrees east longitude — with a depth of 7 km, it said.

There have been no reports of any injuries, loss of life or damage to property.

