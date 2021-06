There have been no reports of any injuries, loss of life or damage to property

Delhi on Sunday received mild tremors around noon. The National Centre for Seismology said that a earthquake with magnitude 2.1, occurred at 12:02:01 IST.

The epicentre of the quake was at Punjabi Bagh— 28.67 degrees North latitude and 77.14 degrees east longitude — with a depth of 7 km, it said.

There have been no reports of any injuries, loss of life or damage to property.