‘Migrants not convincedby PM, CM assurances’

10 April 2021 05:43 IST

12K got curfew passes out of 1.19L: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Friday alleged that migrant workers were starting to “flee” the Capital as they felt “insecure” about the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about tackling the COVID-19 situation.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said: “Due to the ineffective and directionless COVID-19 management by the government, the migrant workers have once again started to go back to their villages. Due to the rising number of cases and ill-planned night curfew, the migrant workers are feeling insecure as they are finding it tough to live in Delhi without jobs.” Mr. Kumar said the night curfew has impacted over 110 weekly bazaars, affecting lakhs of people — a majority of them migrant workers.

“Out of the 1.19 lakh people who applied for curfew passes on Thursday, only 12,000 actually got them. The government-imposed night curfew without taking necessary precautions like creating infrastructure for issuing a large number of passes at a short notice,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

The Delhi Congress said with the migrant workers crowding railway stations and inter-State bus terminuses in Delhi, there is the danger of virus spread. The government must ensure the migrants’ safe journey back to their villages, the party added.