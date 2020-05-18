Delhi

Migrants being herded like cattle: Delhi Cong. chief

Anil Kumar visits isolation centres in Patparganj Assembly Constituency

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, a day after an FIR was filed against him for not following lockdown order in east Delhi, said that his resolve to serve poor migrant workers cannot be broken by the police.

Mr. Kumar on Monday visited isolation centres at West and East Vinod Nagar in Patparganj Assembly constituency and said that migrant workers were herded like cattle without adhering to the lockdown rules like social distancing, personal hygiene and sanitised living conditions.

‘Govt. hiding failures’

“The Delhi government wants to keep migrant workers out of sight to cover up its utter failures in addressing the plight of these poor people,” Mr. Kumar alleged. He said that that due to overcrowding the workers have spilled over from the isolation centres on to the streets, with pregnant women lying near overflowing muck from dirty toilets, which was a serious threat to their lives. “The road from Press Apartments to Mangalam Hospital has been blocked by the Delhi government so that the pitiable condition of the migrant workers at the isolation centres could be hidden from the people and the media,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

The Delhi Congress chief was visiting the area to offer food and refreshments to migrant workers, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:52:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/migrants-being-herded-like-cattle-delhi-cong-chief/article31618307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY