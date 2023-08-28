Migrant workers forced to flee back home, Gurugram high-rises feel the pinch

August 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Gurugram

When migrant labourers fled Haryana in the aftermath of communal clashes in Nuh and nearby areas, they also left a gaping hole in the lives of the residents of Gurugram’s high-rises.

In the absence of workers like Mosqul, Alam, Roksana, and numerous others who live on the fringes of the city, their employers are struggling to find enough people to replace the “cheap” workforce.

Neehar Ranjan, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of Astaire Gardens, told The Hindu that a majority of their housekeeping executives were migrant workers from slum clusters. “We usually have a housekeeping staff of 28 people. For more than 20 days now, barely five to six of them are coming to work,” he said.

A day after violence broke out in Nuh district during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on July 31, bike-borne men raided a slum cluster in Palra village of Gurugram’s Sector 70, assaulting and threatening the dwellers, asking them “to go back to where they came from”.

700 migrant families

In the next two days, nearly 700 families, predominantly from West Bengal, grabbed whatever little they could and went back to their native places. The mass departure has hit the city’s rich and middle-class households where it hurts the most – managing daily chores.

Anupama Trigunayat, RWA president of GPL Eden Heights in Sector 70, said working couples in her complex faced problems after house helps stopped coming.

“Many of them have small children or elderly parents and rely on house helps to take care of them,” she said, adding that people had to pay more to hire new ones.

Another RWA member of a gated community said their housekeeping agency had to bring non-Muslim workers from Delhi to fill in.

Back in Palra, the slum cluster looks deserted. A handful of those who chose to stay back fear a repeat of violence after the VHP announced its decision to resume its procession. “Those who were looking to return have also deferred their plans,” said Mr. Mosqul, a car cleaner.

Roksana, a single mother of two who works as a house help, returned to Malda on August 2. “We don’t plan to go back until things return to normal,” she said over the phone.

Not returning to work

Sitting inside his one-room shanty, Mr. Alam, a native of Bihar’s Kishanganj who works as a personal driver, stayed back but hasn’t been going to work. Even though his employer has been calling him back, he plans to return only if this month passes off peacefully. “I can’t forget the madness in the eyes of those men knocking at my door and asking us to leave immediately,” he said.