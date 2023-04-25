‘Middleman’, ‘naked’, ‘Ghajini’: BJP unleashes below-the-belt attack on Nitish

April 25, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Patna

With Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar setting himself up as a coordinator for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has unleashed a series of below-the-belt attacks on him.

Taking a jibe at Mr. Kumar for meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, BJP’s Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary on Monday called the Chief Minister a “middleman”.

Ever since Mr. Kumar severed ties with the BJP last year and formed a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and others, BJP leaders have not missed a single opportunity to attack the Chief Minister.

Mr. Choudhary, who was appointed the president of the party’s State unit last month, tops the list of “habitual offenders”. On Sunday, he said Mr. Kumar was suffering from memory loss, just like actor Aamir Khan in the 2008 film Ghajini. “It has been 18 years of Nitish Kumar as CM but these days he has developed a problem of memory loss, like Aamir Khan did in Ghajini,” he said while addressing a gathering in Patna to celebrate Vijay Utsav [commemorating the victory of Veer Kunwar Singh over the English East India company in 1858].

Just a day before, he had said just like the criminals in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will reduce Mr. Kumar’s regime to dust ( mitti me mila denge). The Chief Minister dismissed the remarks saying that BJP leaders “lack brains ( buddhi nahin hai)”.

Joining the chorus against Mr. Kumar, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said the Chief Minister “will be naked” soon. Later, he clarified his statement saying that by naked he meant “exposed in front of the people of Bihar for his misdeeds”. Mr. Choubey in the past had called former Congress president Sonia Gandhi an “Italian doll” and compared her with Putana, a demonic mythical character.

Not too long ago, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had referred to Mr. Kumar as sadak chhaap (cheap person) days after the Chief Minister linked education among women to population control. Mr. Kumar was addressing a public meeting when he said, “When women will get educated, only then will the population come under control. We, men, don’t think so much about family planning.”

During last month’s Assembly session, BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said the Chief Minister was “mentally unfit” and demanded that the Bihar government should make his health report public.

Nothing new

Bihar is not new to such political discourse, though. While Mr. Kumar has restrained himself from using such barbs against his opponents of late, the Chief Minister was under fire for his unsavoury remarks against RJD stalwart Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi not too long ago. During the 2020 Assembly elections, he stirred a political storm by saying that the couple “produced seven to eight daughters before a son”.

Condemning the recent remarks, RJD leader and Minister Alok Mehta said politicians should always maintain decorum. JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, on the other hand, warned Mr. Choudhary and his colleagues in the BJP to remain within limits. “The BJP leaders are known for such lumpen behaviour and this is what they have learnt in their entire political career,” he said.