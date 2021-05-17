Middle class, poor, labourers, migrants got nothing from the Delhi govt.: BJP

‘Centre provided two months’ free ration to 80 crore people’

The middle-class, poor, labourers and migrant workers of Delhi have got “nothing” from the government in the last six years except false promises and assurances, the BJP alleged on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while the Centre, during the pandemic, had provided two months’ free ration for 80 crore poor across the country, the Delhi government had left over 72 lakh ration cardholders in the Capital on their own.

“Kejriwal [Delhi CM] announced on May 4 that 72 lakh ration card holders in city will be given free ration for May and June but the fact is it is Central government’s policy under which it is being done. But the Delhi government has till date not acted on this which is why labourers, who have lost their jobs, are not getting even a single meal,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said not even a single new ration card has been issued in Delhi in the last six years. Though over 72 lakh citizens had ration cards, thousands still did not; when the Delhi government asked for applications in this regard, 54 lakh applications were found to be valid but had not been issued ration cards till date.

“Most of them are migrant labourers or daily wagers. Despite the apex court’s order, no poor has been given two times’ meals now even after lockdowns. Why does the AAP government continue to lie on such an issue?” he asked.